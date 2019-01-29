Music Broadcast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.02 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.02 crore in December 2018 up 14.23% from Rs. 76.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in December 2018 up 37.88% from Rs. 11.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.06 crore in December 2018 up 19.57% from Rs. 27.65 crore in December 2017.

Music Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2017.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 282.75 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.38% over the last 12 months.