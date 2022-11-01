Murudeshwar Cer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.83 crore, up 29.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.83 crore in September 2022 up 29.62% from Rs. 30.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.59% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 7.72 crore in September 2021.

Murudeshwar Cer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 38.75 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.07% returns over the last 6 months and 52.56% over the last 12 months.