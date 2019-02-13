Murudeshwar Cer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.30 crore in December 2018 up 15.23% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 112.32% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2018 up 6.37% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2017.

Murudeshwar Cer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 19.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.