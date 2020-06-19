Munoth Fin Serv Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 3.1% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 11.21 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)