Munoth Fin Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 0.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 739.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Munoth Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 83.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.63% returns over the last 6 months