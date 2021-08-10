Munoth Fin Serv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 109.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 109.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 484.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Munoth Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 8.00 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)