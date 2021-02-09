Munoth Fin Serv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 58.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 58.29% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 92.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 21.40 on January 12, 2021 (BSE)