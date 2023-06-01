English
    Munoth Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 31.72% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munoth Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 31.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 705.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Munoth Capital shares closed at 150.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Munoth Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.050.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.050.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.120.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.08-0.03
    Other Income0.070.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.040.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.050.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.050.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.050.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.050.04
    Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

