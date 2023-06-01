Munoth Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 31.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 31.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 705.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 625% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Munoth Capital shares closed at 150.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE)