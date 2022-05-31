Munoth Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 761.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Munoth Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Munoth Capital shares closed at 65.10 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)