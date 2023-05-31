Munjal Showa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore in March 2023 up 0.88% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2023 up 201.15% from Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2023 up 89.82% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 115.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.