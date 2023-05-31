English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Munjal Showa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.85 crore in March 2023 up 0.88% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2023 up 201.15% from Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2023 up 89.82% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

    Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

    Munjal Showa shares closed at 115.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.

    Munjal Showa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.85307.53296.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.85307.53296.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.02246.05227.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.280.443.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.9725.8626.19
    Depreciation3.022.992.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6527.1731.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.925.025.77
    Other Income4.200.931.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.125.957.72
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.115.947.71
    Exceptional Items10.92-1.04--
    P/L Before Tax28.034.907.71
    Tax6.831.760.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.203.147.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.203.147.04
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.300.791.76
    Diluted EPS5.300.791.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.300.791.76
    Diluted EPS5.300.791.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Munjal Showa #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am