Munjal Showa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 316.47 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.47 crore in March 2021 up 26.58% from Rs. 250.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021 down 43.92% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2021 down 41.99% from Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2020.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2020.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 166.55 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.01% returns over the last 6 months and 67.39% over the last 12 months.

Munjal Showa
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations316.47348.38250.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations316.47348.38250.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials233.66256.89177.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.842.51-0.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.7732.1820.41
Depreciation3.694.384.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.9737.9941.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5514.425.78
Other Income3.677.458.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2121.8714.18
Interest0.010.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2121.8714.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.2121.8714.17
Tax1.384.603.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.8217.2710.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.8217.2710.38
Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.464.322.60
Diluted EPS1.464.322.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.464.322.60
Diluted EPS1.464.322.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

