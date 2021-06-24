Munjal Showa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 316.47 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.47 crore in March 2021 up 26.58% from Rs. 250.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021 down 43.92% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2021 down 41.99% from Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2020.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2020.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 166.55 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.01% returns over the last 6 months and 67.39% over the last 12 months.