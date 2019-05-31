Munjal Showa Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 377.30 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.30 crore in March 2019 down 9.99% from Rs. 419.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2019 down 51.37% from Rs. 28.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.89 crore in March 2019 down 44.8% from Rs. 43.28 crore in March 2018.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2018.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 166.15 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.