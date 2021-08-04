Munjal Showa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 196.58 crore, up 117.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.58 crore in June 2021 up 117.56% from Rs. 90.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021 up 70.94% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 105.92% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2020.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 161.10 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and 53.43% over the last 12 months.