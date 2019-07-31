Munjal Showa Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 387.97 crore, down 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.97 crore in June 2019 down 12.3% from Rs. 442.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.73 crore in June 2019 down 9.38% from Rs. 17.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.97 crore in June 2019 down 5.39% from Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2018.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2018.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 120.10 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and -45.12% over the last 12 months.