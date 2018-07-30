Munjal Showa standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 442.39 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 442.39 419.19 395.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 442.39 419.19 395.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 334.31 301.93 296.20 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 2.10 -2.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.61 31.89 30.24 Depreciation 6.70 6.69 7.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 50.46 46.56 44.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.22 30.02 19.52 Other Income 5.70 6.57 5.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.92 36.59 25.06 Interest 0.01 0.06 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.91 36.54 24.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.91 36.54 24.98 Tax 6.56 7.84 7.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.36 28.69 17.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.36 28.69 17.64 Equity Share Capital 8.00 8.00 8.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.34 7.17 4.41 Diluted EPS 4.34 7.17 4.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 7.17 4.41 Diluted EPS -- 7.17 4.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited