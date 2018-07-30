Munjal Showa standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 442.39 crore

Munjal Showa has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 442.39 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.36 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Munjal Showa has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 442.39 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.36 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 395.08 crore and net profit was Rs 17.64 crore. Munjal Showa shares closed at 230.70 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.73% over the last 12 months. Munjal Showa Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 442.39 419.19 395.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 442.39 419.19 395.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 334.31 301.93 296.20 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 2.10 -2.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.61 31.89 30.24 Depreciation 6.70 6.69 7.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 50.46 46.56 44.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.22 30.02 19.52 Other Income 5.70 6.57 5.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.92 36.59 25.06 Interest 0.01 0.06 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.91 36.54 24.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.91 36.54 24.98 Tax 6.56 7.84 7.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.36 28.69 17.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.36 28.69 17.64 Equity Share Capital 8.00 8.00 8.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.34 7.17 4.41 Diluted EPS 4.34 7.17 4.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 7.17 4.41 Diluted EPS -- 7.17 4.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:57 pm