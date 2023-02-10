Munjal Showa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2022 up 223.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 108.39% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.