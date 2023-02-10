English
    Munjal Showa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2022 up 223.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 108.39% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.

    Munjal Showa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.53316.41265.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.53316.41265.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials246.05253.10192.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-0.8616.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8627.0328.62
    Depreciation2.992.853.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1734.1228.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.020.17-2.75
    Other Income0.938.773.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.958.941.20
    Interest0.010.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.948.921.17
    Exceptional Items-1.04----
    P/L Before Tax4.908.921.17
    Tax1.761.650.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.147.260.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.147.260.97
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.791.810.24
    Diluted EPS0.791.810.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.791.810.24
    Diluted EPS0.791.810.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
