Munjal Showa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.53 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 265.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2022 up 223.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2022 up 108.39% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 93.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.66% over the last 12 months.