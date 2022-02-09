Munjal Showa Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 265.97 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.97 crore in December 2021 down 23.66% from Rs. 348.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 down 94.39% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2021 down 83.66% from Rs. 26.25 crore in December 2020.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.32 in December 2020.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 119.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)