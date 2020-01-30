Munjal Showa Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore, down 22.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

Net Sales at Rs 298.05 crore in December 2019 down 22.37% from Rs. 383.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019 down 59.53% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019 down 47.99% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2018.

Munjal Showa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2018.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 128.85 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -23.55% over the last 12 months.