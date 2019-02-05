Munjal Showa Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 383.96 crore, up 9.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.96 crore in December 2018 up 9.11% from Rs. 351.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2018 up 9.4% from Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2018 up 0.52% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2017.

Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2017.

Munjal Showa shares closed at 169.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.18% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.