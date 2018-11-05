Munjal Auto Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 325.02 crore, up 18.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 325.02 crore in September 2018 up 18.91% from Rs. 273.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2018 down 32.94% from Rs. 9.93 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2018 down 26.4% from Rs. 20.34 crore in September 2017.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2017.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 64.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.53% over the last 12 months.