Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.00 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.84% from Rs. 317.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2023 down 22.46% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2023 down 6.31% from Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2022.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 44.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 7.28% over the last 12 months.