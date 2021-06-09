Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 576.76 crore, up 81.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.76 crore in March 2021 up 81.26% from Rs. 318.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2021 up 518.9% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2021 up 564.18% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2020.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 66.65 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months and 70.03% over the last 12 months.