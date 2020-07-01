Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore in March 2020 up 18.07% from Rs. 269.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 130.29% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2020 down 76.2% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2019.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 53.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 27.32% over the last 12 months.