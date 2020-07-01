App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore in March 2020 up 18.07% from Rs. 269.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 130.29% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2020 down 76.2% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2019.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 53.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 27.32% over the last 12 months.

Munjal Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations318.20246.78269.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations318.20246.78269.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials273.64189.01237.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.682.54-28.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.3619.4615.35
Depreciation5.695.594.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.6328.8630.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.451.3110.42
Other Income4.781.561.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.672.8612.26
Interest2.782.071.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.450.7910.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.450.7910.98
Tax-1.470.141.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.980.659.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.980.659.83
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.300.060.98
Diluted EPS-0.300.060.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.300.060.98
Diluted EPS-0.300.060.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Munjal Auto Ind #Munjal Auto Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.