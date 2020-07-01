Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 318.20 crore in March 2020 up 18.07% from Rs. 269.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 130.29% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2020 down 76.2% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2019.
Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 53.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 27.32% over the last 12 months.
|Munjal Auto Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|318.20
|246.78
|269.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|318.20
|246.78
|269.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|273.64
|189.01
|237.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.68
|2.54
|-28.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.36
|19.46
|15.35
|Depreciation
|5.69
|5.59
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.63
|28.86
|30.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.45
|1.31
|10.42
|Other Income
|4.78
|1.56
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|2.86
|12.26
|Interest
|2.78
|2.07
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.45
|0.79
|10.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.45
|0.79
|10.98
|Tax
|-1.47
|0.14
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|0.65
|9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|0.65
|9.83
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.06
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.06
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.06
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.06
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am