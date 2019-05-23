Munjal Auto Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 269.51 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.51 crore in March 2019 up 0.54% from Rs. 268.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2019 down 7.23% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2019 down 12.71% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2018.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2018.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 49.10 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -27.69% over the last 12 months.