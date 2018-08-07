App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:43 PM IST

Munjal Auto Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 290.28 crore

Munjal Auto Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 290.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Munjal Auto Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 290.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 257.36 crore and net profit was Rs 10.36 crore.
Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 72.65 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 6.68% over the last 12 months.
Munjal Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.28 268.05 257.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.28 268.05 257.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.68 204.25 198.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.02 0.26 0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.03 14.78 15.42
Depreciation 4.67 4.59 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.21 29.31 25.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.38 14.85 12.97
Other Income 0.61 -0.09 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.99 14.76 14.15
Interest 0.68 1.03 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.31 13.73 13.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.31 13.73 13.05
Tax 3.96 3.13 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.35 10.60 10.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.35 10.60 10.36
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.06 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.06 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.06 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.06 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:56 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Munjal Auto Ind #Munjal Auto Industries #Results

