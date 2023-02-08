Munjal Auto Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.20 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.20 crore in December 2022 down 7.44% from Rs. 417.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.