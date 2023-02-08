English
    Munjal Auto Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.20 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.20 crore in December 2022 down 7.44% from Rs. 417.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.

    Munjal Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.20444.35417.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.20444.35417.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials332.17378.66355.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.272.917.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9317.4514.97
    Depreciation5.474.885.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3029.8324.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5910.6210.09
    Other Income3.893.652.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4914.2712.80
    Interest1.110.981.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3813.2911.53
    Exceptional Items---0.02--
    P/L Before Tax10.3813.2711.53
    Tax4.985.214.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.408.067.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.408.067.32
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.810.73
    Diluted EPS0.540.810.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.810.73
    Diluted EPS0.540.810.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited