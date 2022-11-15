 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore in September 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 643.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in September 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 50.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.38% over the last 12 months.

Munjal Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 543.76 480.94 643.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 543.76 480.94 643.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 429.73 403.59 556.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.66 -36.44 -1.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.28 38.38 26.54
Depreciation 13.08 11.96 9.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.54 50.28 41.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.79 13.17 11.74
Other Income 2.95 3.44 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.73 16.61 12.98
Interest 6.94 5.48 3.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.80 11.13 9.83
Exceptional Items -0.02 47.18 --
P/L Before Tax 8.78 58.31 9.83
Tax 1.25 12.95 3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.53 45.36 5.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.53 45.36 5.86
Minority Interest 0.17 0.14 -0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.70 45.50 5.10
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 4.54 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.75 4.54 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 4.54 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.75 4.54 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am