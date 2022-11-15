Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore in September 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 643.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in September 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 50.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.38% over the last 12 months.