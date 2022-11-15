English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 543.76 crore in September 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 643.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in September 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 22.51 crore in September 2021.

    Munjal Auto Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 50.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.38% over the last 12 months.

    Munjal Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations543.76480.94643.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations543.76480.94643.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials429.73403.59556.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.66-36.44-1.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.2838.3826.54
    Depreciation13.0811.969.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.5450.2841.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7913.1711.74
    Other Income2.953.441.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7316.6112.98
    Interest6.945.483.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.8011.139.83
    Exceptional Items-0.0247.18--
    P/L Before Tax8.7858.319.83
    Tax1.2512.953.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.5345.365.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.5345.365.86
    Minority Interest0.170.14-0.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.7045.505.10
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.754.540.59
    Diluted EPS0.754.540.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.754.540.59
    Diluted EPS0.754.540.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Munjal Auto Ind #Munjal Auto Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am