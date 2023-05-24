English
    Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.83 crore, up 29% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 482.83 crore in March 2023 up 29% from Rs. 374.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2023 down 62.85% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2023 up 15.09% from Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2022.

    Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2022.

    Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 44.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 7.28% over the last 12 months.

    Munjal Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations482.83476.75374.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations482.83476.75374.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials347.89393.10292.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.41-41.31-11.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.3243.6930.37
    Depreciation13.7814.197.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7463.8042.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.683.2812.38
    Other Income2.873.481.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.556.7713.82
    Interest7.467.182.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.09-0.4210.97
    Exceptional Items0.48----
    P/L Before Tax3.58-0.4210.97
    Tax1.283.140.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.30-3.5610.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.30-3.5610.45
    Minority Interest1.342.87-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.63-0.699.78
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-0.361.05
    Diluted EPS0.23-0.361.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-0.361.05
    Diluted EPS0.23-0.361.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

