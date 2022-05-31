 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.30 crore, down 39.83% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 374.30 crore in March 2022 down 39.83% from Rs. 622.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022 down 43.35% from Rs. 17.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 40.56 crore in March 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 41.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.

Munjal Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 374.30 468.22 622.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 374.30 468.22 622.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 292.89 374.80 520.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.04 4.09 -1.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.37 27.53 22.21
Depreciation 7.32 9.45 9.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.38 38.34 40.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.38 14.01 30.38
Other Income 1.43 1.75 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.82 15.76 30.86
Interest 2.85 2.78 3.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.97 12.98 27.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.97 12.98 27.01
Tax 0.52 5.58 7.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.45 7.40 19.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.45 7.40 19.51
Minority Interest -0.67 -0.03 -2.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.78 7.37 17.26
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.74 1.95
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.74 1.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.74 1.95
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.74 1.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:48 am
