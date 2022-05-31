Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.30 crore, down 39.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.30 crore in March 2022 down 39.83% from Rs. 622.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022 down 43.35% from Rs. 17.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 40.56 crore in March 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 41.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.