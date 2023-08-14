Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.58 crore in June 2023 up 5.75% from Rs. 480.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2023 down 78.32% from Rs. 45.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.87 crore in June 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 28.57 crore in June 2022.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2022.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 61.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.02% returns over the last 6 months and 21.41% over the last 12 months.