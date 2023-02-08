Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 468.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 109.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021.