 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 468.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 109.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021.

Munjal Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.75 543.76 468.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.75 543.76 468.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.10 429.73 374.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.31 -17.66 4.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.69 42.28 27.53
Depreciation 14.19 13.08 9.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.80 63.54 38.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.28 12.79 14.01
Other Income 3.48 2.95 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 15.73 15.76
Interest 7.18 6.94 2.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 8.80 12.98
Exceptional Items -- -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 8.78 12.98
Tax 3.14 1.25 5.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.56 7.53 7.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.56 7.53 7.40
Minority Interest 2.87 0.17 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.69 7.70 7.37
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 0.75 0.74
Diluted EPS -0.36 0.75 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 0.75 0.74
Diluted EPS -0.36 0.75 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited