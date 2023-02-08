Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 468.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 109.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021.
Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 46.35 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.
|Munjal Auto Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|476.75
|543.76
|468.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|476.75
|543.76
|468.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|393.10
|429.73
|374.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.31
|-17.66
|4.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.69
|42.28
|27.53
|Depreciation
|14.19
|13.08
|9.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.80
|63.54
|38.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.28
|12.79
|14.01
|Other Income
|3.48
|2.95
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.77
|15.73
|15.76
|Interest
|7.18
|6.94
|2.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|8.80
|12.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|8.78
|12.98
|Tax
|3.14
|1.25
|5.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.56
|7.53
|7.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.56
|7.53
|7.40
|Minority Interest
|2.87
|0.17
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.69
|7.70
|7.37
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.75
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.75
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.75
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.75
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited