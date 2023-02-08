Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 468.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 109.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 46.35 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.