    Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Munjal Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 476.75 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 468.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 109.37% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021.

    Munjal Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations476.75543.76468.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations476.75543.76468.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.10429.73374.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.31-17.664.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6942.2827.53
    Depreciation14.1913.089.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.8063.5438.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2812.7914.01
    Other Income3.482.951.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7715.7315.76
    Interest7.186.942.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.428.8012.98
    Exceptional Items---0.02--
    P/L Before Tax-0.428.7812.98
    Tax3.141.255.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.567.537.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.567.537.40
    Minority Interest2.870.17-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.697.707.37
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.750.74
    Diluted EPS-0.360.750.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.750.74
    Diluted EPS-0.360.750.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited