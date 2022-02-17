Munjal Auto Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 468.22 crore, down 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.22 crore in December 2021 down 27.36% from Rs. 644.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021 up 2.99% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2021 up 0.96% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2020.

Munjal Auto Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Munjal Auto Ind shares closed at 49.05 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.