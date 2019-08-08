Multipurpose Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multipurpose are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 24.11% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 1400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
Multipurpose shares closed at 10.00 on December 18, 2018 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:50 pm