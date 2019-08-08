Multipurpose Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 24.11% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 1400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Multipurpose shares closed at 10.00 on December 18, 2018 (BSE)