Multiplus Hold Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 84.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 84.99% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 80.69% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

Multiplus Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.73 in September 2021.