Multiplus Hold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 18.74% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Multiplus Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.32 in March 2022.