Multiplus Hold Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 629.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multiplus Holding are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 629.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 12099.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Multiplus Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.
|
|Multiplus Holding
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.87
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.87
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.86
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.91
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.91
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|0.91
|0.00
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.34
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|1.25
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|1.25
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|6.64
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|2.32
|6.64
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|6.64
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|2.32
|6.64
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited