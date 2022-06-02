Multiplus Hold Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 629.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 629.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 12099.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Multiplus Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.