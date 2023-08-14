Multiplus Hold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 92.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 92.64% from Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 93.76% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 93.68% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

Multiplus Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.75 in June 2022.