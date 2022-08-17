Multiplus Hold Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 11978.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multiplus Holding are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2022 up 11978.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022 up 13551.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022 up 12950% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Multiplus Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 27.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.
|
|Multiplus Holding
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.28
|0.30
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.28
|0.30
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|0.26
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|0.26
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.22
|0.26
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.22
|0.26
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|-0.18
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.22
|0.44
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.22
|0.44
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.75
|2.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|27.75
|2.32
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.75
|2.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|27.75
|2.32
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited