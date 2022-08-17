Multiplus Hold Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, up 11978.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in June 2022 up 11978.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022 up 13551.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022 up 12950% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Multiplus Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 27.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.