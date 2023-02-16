Multiplus Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 69.79% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 58.24% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.