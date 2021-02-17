Multiplus Hold Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 172.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 172.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 476.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Multiplus Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.