Multibase India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in March 2019 down 20.95% from Rs. 27.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2019 down 19.02% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019 down 23.68% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2018.

Multibase India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.84 in March 2018.

Multibase India shares closed at 389.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -37.29% over the last 12 months.