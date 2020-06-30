Muller and Phip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muller and Phipps (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 19.89% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 8922.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Muller and Phip shares closed at 29.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Muller and Phipps (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.89
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.89
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.35
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.27
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.24
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.08
|0.07
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|0.63
|0.63
|0.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|0.63
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|0.63
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|0.63
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|0.63
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm