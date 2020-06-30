Muller and Phip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 19.89% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 8922.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Muller and Phip shares closed at 29.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)