Muller and Phip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.39 0.95 1.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.39 0.95 1.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.41 0.42 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.00 0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.26 0.22 0.26 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.29 0.27 0.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.05 0.06 Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 0.12 0.13 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.30 0.11 0.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.30 0.11 0.10 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 0.11 0.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 0.11 0.10 Equity Share Capital 0.63 0.63 0.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.73 1.68 1.63 Diluted EPS -- 1.68 1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.73 1.68 1.63 Diluted EPS -- 1.68 1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited